EUROPOL and the ENFAST network launch EU Most Wanted 2022 campaign

By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 11:15

The European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams (ENFAST), supported by EUROPOL, has launched the 2022 EU Most Wanted campaign to focus on fugitives in Europe who are members of organised crime groups.

EUROPOL and the ENFAST network’s EU Most Wanted 2022 campaign has seen more than 50 profiles of fugitives linked to organised crime groups wanted for serious crimes in Europe such as murder, trafficking in human beings, armed robbery or terrorism uploaded to the website.

This year’s campaign specifically targets key leaders and members of organised crime groups. Some of the profiles highlighted in this year’s list include mafia bosses who have committed murder, drug traffickers, human traffickers, violent criminals who murder or commit other violent acts on behalf of the criminal group as well as money launderers and embezzlers.

Similar to a business environment, the core of a criminal network is composed of layers of command and field operators.

This core is surrounded by a range of actors linked to the criminal infrastructure that provide support services. The campaign seeks to bring down entire organised crime groups by targeting criminals with key roles within these networks.

EUROPOL Executive Director Catherine De Bolle stated:

“It could not be simpler for EU citizens to take part in this campaign. One small action on their part could lead to the arrest and prosecution of a dangerous fugitive, saving potential victims.Check out the website and help us find them”.

The news follows reports that the Guardia Civil, in collaboration with EUROPOL and the German police LKA Hamburg, carried out a drug bust on a powerful criminal organisation that transported large quantities of marijuana to Central Europe.

