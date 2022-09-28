By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 21:00

Take care of your hearing health in Torrevieja. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

Torrevieja City Council in collaboration with Audika want to make the population aware of the importance of taking care of their hearing

The event will be held on Friday, October 7, at the weekly market in Torrevieja.

A space will be enabled to carry out hearing tests for all those interested free of charge from 9:00.AM to 2:00.PM.

This pioneering initiative seeks to sensitise the population to prevent possible problems arising from hearing loss. Through this test, citizens will be able to find out their level of hearing and will receive information on signs and symptoms that show a possible hearing loss.

In addition, each participant will be given different gifts.

If you want more information about the initiative, you can call the free phone number: (+34) 900 31 40 33 or email [email protected]

