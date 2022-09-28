Shipping suspended again in Bosphorus Strait after Panama-flagged ship ‘Viva Eclipse’ breaks down

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 17:17

Vessel traffic suspended in Bosphorus Strait after Panama-flagged ship 'Viva Eclipse' broke down. Image: @Travis_Robson/Twitter

TRAFFIC in the Bosphorus Strait has been temporarily suspended due to the breakdown of a dry cargo vessel bound for Russia, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Vessel traffic has been suspended in the Bosphorus Strait due to a cargo ship breakdown, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

“Tugboats KURTARMA-8-9-10 and cutter KEGM-3 were immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident to the 190m-long VIVA ECLIPSE dry cargo vessel whose rudder blocked in front of Uskudar while sailing from Tuzla to Russia,” the report said.

“The traffic through the strait has been temporarily suspended.”

The Panama-flagged ship ‘Viva Eclipse’, whose rudder was locked, drifted in the Bosphorus and teams affiliated with the General Directorate of Coastal Safety were dispatched to the scene.

Efforts to rescue the ship anchored close to the shore continue.

The Bosphorus Strait is a natural strait and an internationally significant waterway located in northwestern Turkey.

It forms part of the continental boundary between Asia and Europe and divides Turkey by separating Anatolia from Thrace.

The news comes after shipping in Turkey-Ukraine Bosphorus Strait was again suspended due to an ’emergency’.

On Thursday, September 1, the Turkish Coast Guard announced that the navigation of ships through the Bosphorus Strait had been suspended due to an emergency situation involving another Panama-flagged vessel.

According to the governor’s office at the time, the Panama-flagged Lady Zehma was heading from Ukraine to Istanbul when she ran aground at around 6 pm GMT.

