UPDATE: Hurricane Ian on the brink of becoming a monster Category 5 storm as it threatens Florida

By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 0:52

Hurricane Ian on the brink of becoming a monster Category 5 storm as it threatens Florida

Hurricane Ian is reported to be on the brink of becoming a massive Category 5 storm and could be one of the biggest to ever hit the United States.

 

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 7:50pm

Hurricane Ian is already battering parts of western Florida and is being tipped to develop into a monster Category 5 storm. Overnight it was upgraded from category 3 to 4, and now looks like it could turn into one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United States. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere between Fort Myers and Venice Beach. 

Winds up to 155 mph winds have battered areas 60 miles west of Naples, Florida. Unprecedented storm surges of up to 12 or 16 feet high are being forecast in some parts area from Englewood south to Bonita Beach, warned the National Hurricane Center. There is even a warning of possible tornadoes on some parts of the Florida coast.

An eerie sight met residents of the Tampa Bay coast this morning as powerful winds from the storm sucked huge expanses of seawater from the beaches, leaving the seabed completely exposed. The National Weather Service assured them that the water will definitely come back.

Tuesday, September 27 at 00:51am

Terrified residents in parts of Hillsborough County in western Florida have today, Monday, September 26, been ordered to evacuate their homes by local officials. Tropical Storm Ian became a Category 1 hurricane last night, Sunday 25, and is expected to increase to a major Category 4 late on Wednesday 28, or early on Thursday 29.

Ian is currently battering the island of Cuba in the Caribbean and is forecast to bring 140mph winds and 15ft waves when it hits the Sunshine State. Around 300,000 residents have been told to get out while they can amid predictions that Ian could be the worst storm in 100 years.

Images and videos on social media show Hillsborough County residents stripping stores empty of essentials as they prepare for the onset of this monster storm. Florida governor Ron DeSantis placed all 67 counties under a State of Emergency last Saturday 24.

In 1921 a hurricane with 115mph winds left a trail of devastation in the city of Tampa, Eight people lost their lives as buildings were ripped apart by huge waves along with a deadly surge of water 10ft high. Ian is already being predicted to be worse.

___________________________________________________________

