Hurricane Ian on the brink of becoming a monster Category 5 storm as it threatens Florida

Hurricane Ian is reported to be on the brink of becoming a massive Category 5 storm and could be one of the biggest to ever hit the United States.

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 7:50pm

Hurricane Ian is already battering parts of western Florida and is being tipped to develop into a monster Category 5 storm. Overnight it was upgraded from category 3 to 4, and now looks like it could turn into one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United States. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere between Fort Myers and Venice Beach.

Winds up to 155 mph winds have battered areas 60 miles west of Naples, Florida. Unprecedented storm surges of up to 12 or 16 feet high are being forecast in some parts area from Englewood south to Bonita Beach, warned the National Hurricane Center. There is even a warning of possible tornadoes on some parts of the Florida coast.

(1/5) A thread on the 11am EDT #Ian update from @NHC_Atlantic: Ian now has a maximum sustained wind speed of 155mph — a Category 4 hurricane. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida in the next few hours as a catastrophic hurricane. pic.twitter.com/CiI7AEeEmm — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 28, 2022

Now that the eye wall of Hurricane #Ian has intersected the coast, extreme winds are impacting parts of the Florida coast, prompting Extreme Wind Warnings. If you are in one of these areas, and aren’t already sheltering, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/OgpRQijTlO — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 28, 2022

Heart-wrenching to see a devastating hurricane like #Ian bear down on land. If you’re in its path, from along the coast and well inland, please stay safe! Get the latest on Ian at https://t.co/0YBbXiBHbA pic.twitter.com/UwTK3CRUol — NWS Director (@NWSDirector) September 28, 2022

An eerie sight met residents of the Tampa Bay coast this morning as powerful winds from the storm sucked huge expanses of seawater from the beaches, leaving the seabed completely exposed. The National Weather Service assured them that the water will definitely come back.

Here are a few pictures of the receding water at Venice. IMPORTANT NOTE: The water WILL come back. Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water. https://t.co/frMvkCrvBP — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 28, 2022

Tuesday, September 27 at 00:51am

Terrified residents in parts of Hillsborough County in western Florida have today, Monday, September 26, been ordered to evacuate their homes by local officials. Tropical Storm Ian became a Category 1 hurricane last night, Sunday 25, and is expected to increase to a major Category 4 late on Wednesday 28, or early on Thursday 29.

Ian is currently battering the island of Cuba in the Caribbean and is forecast to bring 140mph winds and 15ft waves when it hits the Sunshine State. Around 300,000 residents have been told to get out while they can amid predictions that Ian could be the worst storm in 100 years.

Images and videos on social media show Hillsborough County residents stripping stores empty of essentials as they prepare for the onset of this monster storm. Florida governor Ron DeSantis placed all 67 counties under a State of Emergency last Saturday 24.

As Hurricane Ian increases in strength to a Category 2, tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings have been issued for large portions of Florida.



Pay attention to local authorities and follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/PM8q5JHPYZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

Gov. DeSantis Delivers Update on Hurricane Ian in Pinellas County https://t.co/Pf8BqhD8aF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

In 1921 a hurricane with 115mph winds left a trail of devastation in the city of Tampa, Eight people lost their lives as buildings were ripped apart by huge waves along with a deadly surge of water 10ft high. Ian is already being predicted to be worse.

Here are the 5pm Key Messages on Hurricane #Ian. Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for parts of the west coast of Florida. More info at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. Local info for the US is available at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/7trmyXChbZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2022

