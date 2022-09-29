By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 11:04

Car bomb assassination attempt on Russian collaborator Olena Shapurova in Melitopol, Ukraine Credit: Goncalo Veloso de Figueiredo/Shutterstock.com

The car bomb assassination attempt on Russian collaborator Olena Shapurova in Melitopol, Ukraine was reported on Thursday, September 29.

Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine reported the car bomb assassination attempt on Russian collaborator Olena Shapurova on his official telegram in a statement that read:

“Loud explosion in a residential area of Melitopol, near the industrial and economic college.”

“According to preliminary data, a car exploded. Details are being clarified.”

In a second post he wrote:

“Corrected information from the resistance forces: the car of the local top collaborator Olena Shapurova caught fire.”

“The person, who in civilian life became famous for numerous corruption schemes in college, found her “calling”: she headed the occupation “department of education” and in every possible way helped the occupiers to impose the racist regime of “education”.”

Shapurova has reportedly survived the assassination attempt with no injuries.

The news follows reports that Russian commandant Artem Bardin, who was hospitalised after a car bomb explosion in Berdyansk, Ukraine, died in hospital.

The Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed in a car bomb explosion as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.