Crematoria technology will help British grievers to come to terms with loss

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 16:30

Immersive tours will help grievers to prepare before funerals

The death of a loved one can be a taboo topic, which leaves many in the dark about the process before a funeral. But new technology is helping grieving families to understand what happens in crematoria.

A leading British funeral company, Memoria UK, announced the development of an immersive and interactive virtual reality tour of a crematorium on September 28. The technology will help families come to terms with death and ease the grieving process.

The tour is interactive with features for each of the five senses, including the smell of flowers and hearing music planned for the service.

Director of Community Engagement at Memoria, Frank Meilack, explained that the experience is particularly beneficial for children and first-time funeral attendees saying that it helps to “bring peace of mind” through understanding the process.

The move has been praised by Child Bereavement UK, who said that becoming familiar with the funeral process can ease feelings of anxiety, stress and being overwhelmed.

The immersive software, developed by Welsh company hyybab will soon be rolled out to help grievers using Memoria UK’s services.