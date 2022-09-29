By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 9:11

UK Foreign Secretary visits Singapore to underscore partnership with region Credit: Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock.com

The UK Foreign Secretary’s visit to Singapore aims to underscore the UK’s partnership with the region, ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

While in Singapore, the UK Foreign Secretary will meet the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and his Singaporean counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, to launch a regional investment initiative and give a keynote speech on the UK’s approach to the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking from Singapore, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated:

“The links between the UK and Singapore are founded on our shared beliefs in free trade and international law and our strong commitment to the rules-based multilateral system.”

“Singapore is an important and strategic partner as well as a global, economic and political hub. I look forward to strengthening this partnership, working together to solve global challenges and creating sustainable prosperity in the UK, Singapore and the Indo-Pacific.”

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia, British International Investment stated:

“Our new Singapore office is a momentous step in BII’s history, which will play a significant role in our Indo-Pacific expansion and bring us closer to our focus markets of the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.”

“We will invest in the renewables sector and partner with a network of investors to help these economies reduce emissions, protect the environment and adapt to the changing climate.”

The news follows reports of the UK Foreign Secretary’s visiting Korea to focus on boosting trade, increasing security and strengthening the ties of friendship between the UK and Korea, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

