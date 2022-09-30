By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 11:25

Russian police officers with access to state secrets forced to surrender passports Credit: Oleg Elkov/Shutterstock.com

Russian police officers have been banned from leaving the country with officers with state secrets clearance being forced to surrender their passports, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Russian police officers with access to state secrets are reportedly forced to surrender their passports, according to reports by Russian news agency Baza.

The travel ban order was signed on September 23. Since then, Interior Ministry personnel and management, including women, have allegedly not been allowed to leave Russia.

Not even on the recommended leave of the country for members of the security services. In exceptional cases, it is possible to leave, but only after agreement with the corresponding leadership.

Those who have previously agreed to go abroad will need to provide copies of tickets and hotel reservations that were made before September 21.

However, this may not help either, as according to Baza, one employee was refused a trip outside Russia that she had planned before the day the mobilisation was announced. And no amount of tickets or reservations helped.

In addition, police officers with access to state secrets are required to surrender their foreign passports.

There are also unconfirmed reports that officers of the Interior Ministry have begun practising shooting more often with training sessions now held every week.

The news comes after reports that claim Moscow police officers will reportedly guard the military enlistment officers during Russia’s mobilisation, following the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Friday, September 23.

