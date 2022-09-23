By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 12:52

Moscow police to guard military enlistment officers during Russia's mobilisation Credit: Oleg Elkov/Shutterstock.com

Moscow police officers will reportedly guard the military enlistment officers during Russia’s mobilisation, following the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Friday, September 23.

Moscow police officers will be guarding military enlistment officers in charge of Russia’s mobilisation summonses.

According to Russian news agency Baza, police departments in Moscow are allocating four officers who will escort military enlistment officers when they hand out summonses.

Two will go on the morning shift – from 6 to 9 a.m., two more will go on the evening shift – from 8 to 11 p.m.

The officers are required to be armed and in uniform. This reinforcement is to last for 10 days.

In addition, police will also be on duty at Moscow military registration and enlistment offices in order to “quickly react to changes in the situation and control the security of buildings and facilities”.

The teams will consist of four men – two policemen from each district department. Such reinforcement will last till the beginning of October.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

