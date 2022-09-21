By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 14:08

Moscow Prosecutor's Office issues warning of liability for participating in anti-mobilisation rallies Credit: Mistervlad/Shutterstock.com

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office has warned of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet), as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The warning issued by Russia’s Moscow Prosecutor’s Office comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The office says that participants in such actions face Article 20.2 or 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offences (violation of the established procedure for organising a rally or public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation Armed Forces).

Or they could face Article 151 of the Criminal Code (involving children in antisocial activities), as well as Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code (fakes about the army) for which they are punished by imprisonment for up to 15 years.

The news of Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning comes after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The beginning of their statement read:

‘⚡️⚡️⚡️ No to grave isolation! A nationwide protest. Tonight, 21 September, at 19:00. Centres of all cities.”

“Vladimir Putin has just announced a “partial” mobilisation in Russia. This means that thousands of Russian men – our fathers, brothers and husbands – will be thrown into the meat grinder of war.”

“What will they die for? What will mothers and children be shedding tears for? For Putin’s palace?”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.