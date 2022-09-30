Teulada Moraira council sets out relief measures for businesses against energy cost crisis

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 14:02

The local council wants to reduce the effects of the energy crisis on businesses

Teulada Moraira council has announced relief measures to help businesses to deal with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills. Announcing the policy on September 29, the council said it wanted to “minimise the economic consequences of the energy crisis on local business”.

The council announced measures directed to help small businesses, entrepreneurs and self-employed people based in the area. Eligible businesses will receive a subsidy of up to €1000 from the council to pay energy bills.

Local businesses can claim financial aid retrospectively on bills from earlier this year and last year. Businesses can claim the grant for electricity bills between April 2021 and June 2022, gas bills during the same period and other fuel bills between January and June 2022.

The council has released more than €75,000 to fund the grants in response to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe partially due to Russia cutting off gas to Europe during its invasion of Ukraine.

Local businesses should apply for the grant online at: www.teuladamoraira.com.es Businesses will have ten days to apply for the grant once the council opens applications.