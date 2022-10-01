BREAKING: Potential levee break reported in Sarasota, Florida

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 10:22

A LEVEE has reportedly broken near the Myakka River in Sarasota, Florida, according to local reports on Saturday, October 1.

Early reports from Sarasota, Florida suggest that the potential levee break in an area of Hidden River/Myakka Valley means that water could rise as high as 15 feet within minutes.

According to officials, all residents have been told to evacuate to higher ground if possible.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Possible levee break in area of Hidden River/Myakka Valley with the potential of 15ft of flood water residents are urged to shelter in place if it is safe to do so as exit routes and roadways maybe impassable.”

just received this emergency alert: Possible levee break in area of Hidden River/Myakka Valley with the potential of 15ft of flood water residents are urged to shelter in place if it is safe to do so as exit routes and roadways maybe impassable. — Onepingonlyplease (@VassilyVibrant) October 1, 2022

The news comes after a seal running along the streets of Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.