By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 9:22

Teenage soldier who escorted the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II dies suddenly at Army barracks. Image: Laura Burnell-Williams/Facebook

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD soldier Jack Burnell-Williams, who escorted the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, died suddenly at the Hyde Park Army Barracks in Knightsbridge.

According to reports on Friday, September 30, teenage soldier Jack Burnell-Williams died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28 in a death that is “not being treated as suspicious” by police.

Ambulance crews were called to the barracks at around 3.48 pm according to local reports, however, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother Laura posted on social media: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death was unexpected, it has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Jack’s sudden death.

The Veterans’ Foundation on Facebook wrote on Saturday, October 1: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams who has passed away aged 18. Paramedics were called to Hyde Park Barracks to assist but were unable to save him. At Her Majesty’s funeral, Jack guarded the late monarch’s coffin as it made its final journey – a role his family were very proud of. Rest in peace.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “So sad. RIP British Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, who help to guard Queens Coffin, has passed away. Jack was 18 years old. Gone too soon.”

So sad . RIP British Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, who help to guard Queens Coffin , has passed away . Jack was 18 years old . Gone too soon . pic.twitter.com/8Ooyi0saSL — McChisel (@McChiselOZ) October 1, 2022