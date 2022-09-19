WATCH – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live here on Euroweeklynews.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 September 2022 • 11:18
Queen Elizabeth II
Credit: [email protected]_FamilyUK
Alternative viewing care of Sky News
The schedule for today’s proceedings are as follows:
6:30 am – Westminster Hall doors closed
10.44 am – The Queen’s coffin is moved to Westminster Abbey
11:00 am – the service begins
11:55 am – A two-minute silence will be held
12:15 am – A public procession will start with the coffin being moved to Wellington Arch via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill
2:30 pm – The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor
3;10 pm – The hearse arrives in Albert Road and will travel via Long Walk to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle
A private committal service will take place afterwards with the Queen being buried next to Prince Phillip.
