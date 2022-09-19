WATCH – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live here on Euroweeklynews.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 September 2022 • 11:18

Queen Elizabeth II Credit: [email protected]_FamilyUK

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral takes place today Monday, September 19 and you can watch it live here on Euroweeklynews.

Alternative viewing care of Sky News

The schedule for today’s proceedings are as follows:

6:30 am – Westminster Hall doors closed

10.44 am – The Queen’s coffin is moved to Westminster Abbey

11:00 am – the service begins

11:55 am – A two-minute silence will be held

12:15 am – A public procession will start with the coffin being moved to Wellington Arch via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill

2:30 pm – The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor

3;10 pm – The hearse arrives in Albert Road and will travel via Long Walk to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

A private committal service will take place afterwards with the Queen being buried next to Prince Phillip.

R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II

