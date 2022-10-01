By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 22:18
Image of the Casa de Cultura in Girona.
Credit: Google maps - Maria Cecilia Escalona
UPDATE: Saturday, October 1 at 10:20pm
A total of two adults and three children were hospitalised suffering from injuries after an explosion that occurred at Girona’s Casa de Cultura yesterday, Friday, September 30. According to a spokesperson from the Josep Trueta Hospital, they are all out of danger and could even be discharged later today, Saturday, October 1.
Eighteen people were injured when a drum of liquid nitrogen exploded during a scientific outreach event, which mixed magic and science, designed to bring science closer to children, as reported by elperiodico.com.
Video footage that was uploaded onto social media showed the exact moment that the massive explosion occurred:
WATCH: At least 18 people were injured due to an explosion that occurred during a show of scientific experiments as part of the European Evening of Scientific Research in the House of Culture in Girona, Spain. #Spain #Accident pic.twitter.com/brwhFvffII
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) October 1, 2022
WATCH: At least 18 people were injured due to an explosion that occurred during a show of scientific experiments as part of the European Evening of Scientific Research in the House of Culture in Girona, Spain. #Spain #Accident pic.twitter.com/brwhFvffII
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) October 1, 2022
Friday, September 30 at 9:58pm
At least a dozen people have been injured after an explosion occurred explosion this afternoon, Friday, September 30, in Girona’s Casa de Cultura building. Sources from the Generalitat Fire Brigade informed Europa Press that the incident happened at around 7:45pm.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, and no official confirmation has been given about the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the victims, or indeed the exact number of people hurt in the blast.
Multiple emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including six fire crews from Girona, along with units from the Mossos d’Esquadra and ambulances from the Emergency Medical System (SEM).
Initial reports seem to indicate that the deflagration occurred while experiments were being carried out as part of the Night of Research, as reported by larazon.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.