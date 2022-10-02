Mutxatapa tapas route to return to Mutxamel until October 16

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 15:17

Tapas Route to return to Mutxamel until October 16 Image: Mutxamel Town Hall Image: Mutxamel Town Hall

Mutxatapa is a gastronomic tourism product that over time has established itself as one of the main attractions in the events calendar of Mutxamel.

After two years without being able to carry out the event due to the health situation caused by Covid-19, Mutxatapa is pleased to announce its return.

In selected bars and restaurants you will be able to enjoy a tapa and drink price of €3.

Mutxatapa 2022 will have 20 establishments divided into two groups by geographical location. These are:

TOWN CENTRE AREA: Pub Essen, Bar Simon, Cafetería la Llagrima, Bar Rosa, Cafetería La Iglesia, Les Tapes de la Iaia, Molimar I, Molimar II, Molimar Plaza, L’Esquineta, Ripmar, Cervecería Mutxamel, Ca Pinto, Bon Profit, El Canyar de les Portelles, Cafeteria Molí and Bruno Carusso.

URBANISATION AREA: Pizzería Belladona, Restaurante Bonalba Golf and Restaurante Aeroclub.

Given the success of previous editions, the Tourist Train will be running again on Fridays and Saturdays, from 8:00.PM until 10:00.PM, with the aim of bringing visitors to the participating establishments and showing them the old quarter of the town.

All the information related to Mutxatapa 2022 can be found at www.ayto.mutxamel.org

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.