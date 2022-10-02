The Spanish government claims to already have “very advanced” budgets

By Annie Dabb • 02 October 2022 • 16:56

Image - Isabel Rodriguez: Carlos Sanchez Benayas/shutterstock

The Spanish government have been assessing their “very advanced” budgets, that they say will be marked by the social justice policies, which include new taxation measures, brought into effect this week.

Since the People’s Party (PP) reproached the Executive that 80% of Spaniards are not accounted for in Government measures, they consider the new taxes to be an attack on the middle classes.

Spokesperson for the Government, Isabel Rodriguez, has this Sunday assured that the State General Budgets are “very advanced” and will be instigated with the intention of protecting the middle classes and workers. According to telemadrid.es, this is why she trusts that they will be approved in Congress by the “progressive majority” that supports the Government.

Rodriguez has defended the fiscal discounts for incomes of between 18,000 and 21,000 euros and the creation of the taxes for the larger incomes, of more than three million euros.

The government’s spokesperson has stuck her chest out at the proposal of the fiscal reform that has just come in this week. She has explained that “the policy of the taxes carries with it a more fair social policy” in that those that have more give more, and that in times of instability, the state should be focussing more on protecting the wellbeing of families, freelancers and companies.

The general coordinator of the PP, Elias Bendodo, has accused the Spanish president Pedro Sanchez of attacking the middle classes with his fiscal plan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.