Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claims he should be in the Guinness Book of Records

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 23:54

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, said he believes he should be in the Guinness Book of Records as the most-sanctioned person in history.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov believes he should be not only in the Guinness Book of Records as the most-sanctioned person of all time but also on the front cover. Posting on his Telegram channel, he wrote:

“Friends, in light of the recent sanctions, I decided to count how many of them were brought against me? I stopped keeping track of them a long time ago. But what if I am the world record holder for sanctions and should be on the cover of the Guinness Book of World Records?”.

“I did the math. Since 2011 at least 70 restrictions have been imposed on me, including on members of my family, my close associates (who were only listed because of their association with me), my property, my horses, and the income from their winnings (yes, that sounds ridiculous, but those were the first sanctions), the Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov QRF, and organisations that have contact with it, and even my Instagram accounts”.

“Lukashenko and Bashar al-Assad, who are disliked by the West, cannot ‘boast’ of such a number. I even overtook the North Korean leader, and they make Hollywood movies about him”.

“In total there are 15 direct restrictions against me, 10 against my family members, 28 against my comrades-in-arms, 9 against organisations, 4 against horses, and 4 against Instagram accounts. And these are all just the sanctions I know of. I’m sure there are more to come”.

“The foreigners have been trying to take everything away from me for over 11 years, but as you can see, nothing works. But don’t let such a tremendous effort by the West go to waste. First of all, I’m going to apply to the Russian Book of Records. It is, after all, closer and more native to me”.

“And then, so that the foreign politicians felt that they did not come up with restrictions for nothing for 11 years, I will apply to the Guinness Book of Records. By the way, maybe Hollywood would like to make a film about the terrible Ramzan Kadyrov? I’m ready to play the lead role”.

___________________________________________________________

