By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 16:36

BREAKING: Spain closes extradition case of popular pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy to Ukraine. Image: YouTube

A COURT in Spain has reportedly decided to close the extradition case of pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy to Ukraine, as he fled the country, as reported on Tuesday, October 4.

A court in Spain has ruled to close the extradition case against pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy to Ukraine because he left the country, Russian state-owned media outlet TASS reported.

“There was a report from the Ukrainian authorities about the possible stay of the wanted person in Italy,” the document seen by TASS reportedly read.

As a result, the court decided “to terminate the current proceedings against Anatoliy Shariy.”

The court also decided to notify Interpol, the Spanish Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Justice about the decision, TASS said.

Ukrainian Shariy has been accused of violating two articles of the Criminal Code – Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason) and Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of equal rights of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics).

In addition to prison, he may face confiscation of property if caught.

At the beginning of May, it was announced that Anatoly Shariy a Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician had been detained by Police in Spain.

“Popular pro-Russian blogger, politician Anatoly Shariy detained in Spain. The controversial Ukrainian blogger was detained in Spain on May 4, the Security Service of Ukraine said. Ukrainian authorities suspect Shariy of high treason,” read a tweet posted by the Kyiv Independent on May 5.

