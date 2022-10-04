Landmark agreements strengthen UK-Poland defence relations

By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 18:55

Image: Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock.com

The UK will enhance Poland’s military capability and strengthen the defence relationship between the two countries, following the signing of two major defence equipment agreements.

At the Zamosc Military Base in Poland on Tuesday, October 4, UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, signed an Air Defence Complex Weapons Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

This enables the UK and Poland to cooperate in the development and manufacture of current and future complex weapons, further strengthening the relationship built through the Defence and Security Cooperation Treaty (2017) and deepening the interoperability of the Armed Forces.

The Ministers also signed the Arrowhead-140 Statement of Intent which provides a framework for the UK Government and The Government of Poland to collaborate on the procurement and operation of three Arrowhead-140 frigates. The Polish Frigates will be a variant of the Arrowhead-140.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I’m delighted to be in Zamosc today with my friend and close defence partner Marius Balszczak.”

“We have had a close defence alliance with Poland for over 150 years and as we face the threat from Russia, we need the equipment and the capabilities to safeguard our people and preserve European stability.”

Ben Wallace added: “Our new agreements demonstrate that commitment and the UK’s support for Poland’s defence modernisation plans.”

