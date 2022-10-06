By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 15:16

Belarus makes "price increases FORBIDDEN with immediate effect". Image: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko: “From today, Thursday, October 6, all price increases are FORBIDDEN. Forbidden! From today, not from tomorrow, from today.”

Speaking on Thursday, October 6, Lukashenko said that price increases in Belarus will now be forbidden “so that they do not inflate prices over the day.”

“Therefore, from today, price increases are prohibited. God forbid someone decides to raise prices or do some indexation retroactively.”

The Belarus president noted that there may be exceptions while announcing some of the people who will be authorised to make such decisions.

“Such decisions can be made by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, governors and the Minsk mayor. Without their permission, no price may rise over today’s level,” he said.

He said he made the decision: “Because prices surged excessively at one point, about which the prime minister reported to us. But they still continued to grow. They rose by the same amount. Prices are exorbitant today. They hit the ceiling. Prices cannot be raised anywhere. There is no need for that. Yet there may be exceptions. These exceptions are under the control of the minister and the governors. That’s it.”

Lukashenko then warned against any closures and attempts to leave the market. “You will be held responsible for any store or facility closing or leaving the market.”

