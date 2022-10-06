By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 16:33

Shock as body found on nudist beach in Murcia's Águilas after suspected heart attack. Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

LOCAL reports from Spain’s Murcia on Thursday, October 6 have revealed that the body of a man was found on a nudist beach in Águilas, as reported on Thursday, October 6.

A person walking along a nudist beach in Águilas discovered a dead body in the sand, according to police.

The incident took place on Wednesday, October 6 at around 6 pm in the Marina de Cope area, as reported by laopiniondemurcia.es.

The Spanish news outlet said that the person who found the body notified the emergency services and described the body as lying in the sand, bruised and without vital signs of life.

Ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene but medics could not do anything to save the man, who was pronounced dead.

The coroner on duty was alerted and was then dispatched to the beach in Murcia’s Águilas.

According to Spain’s Guardia Civil, the man’s death was not of a violent nature and they suspect that he died of a heart attack.

The remains were taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Murcia.

An autopsy to confirm the cause of death has been ordered.

Earlier, the body of a British woman washed up on a beach in Crete.

An elderly British woman, believed to be from Wales, died on Wednesday, October 5, at Almyrida beach in Chania (Crete).

The woman was found unconscious on the beach of Apteras.

CPR was attempted for half an hour before the 74-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital.

Resuscitation was attempted at the General Hospital St. George hospital, however, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

