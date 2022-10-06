BREAKING: Body of British woman found washed up on beach on Greek island of Crete

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 10:49

ACCORDING to early reports, the body of a British woman was found washed up on a beach on the Greek island of Crete.

An elderly British tourist, believed to be from Wales, died on Wednesday, October 5, at Almyrida beach in Chania (Crete).

The woman was found floating unconscious on the beach of Apteras and according to parakritika.gr, the elderly woman actually washed up on the beach due to the strong waves.

CPR was attempted for half an hour, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local media reports, this is the third incident in a few days in Chania after lifeguard services ended on October 1.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.