BREAKING: Body of British woman found washed up on beach on Greek island of Crete

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 10:49
An elderly British tourist, believed to be from Wales, died on Wednesday, October 5, at Almyrida beach in Chania (Crete).
The woman was found floating unconscious on the beach of Apteras and according to parakritika.gr, the elderly woman actually washed up on the beach due to the strong waves.
CPR was attempted for half an hour, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to local media reports, this is the third incident in a few days in Chania after lifeguard services ended on October 1.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
