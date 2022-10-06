BREAKING: Multiple people dead including children after mass shooting at daycare centre in Thailand

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 10:05

A MANHUNT is underway after a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand killed multiple people including children.

The mass shooting took place at a child’s daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu in Thailand which has killed over 20 people including children.

According to initial reports, the gunman was an ex-police officer.

“Mass shooting Update: Police are seeking the man responsible for a mass shooting in a Children’s center in Nong Bua Lamphu. He was driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plates 6กธ-6499. He is considered armed and very dangerous.”

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences,” a statement from the country’s prime minister said.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

