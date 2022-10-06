BREAKING: Multiple people dead including children after mass shooting at daycare centre in Thailand

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 10:05
The mass shooting took place at a child’s daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu in Thailand which has killed over 20 people including children.
According to initial reports, the gunman was an ex-police officer.
“Mass shooting Update: Police are seeking the man responsible for a mass shooting in a Children’s center in Nong Bua Lamphu. He was driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plates 6กธ-6499. He is considered armed and very dangerous.”
🚨🇹🇭 #Thailand Mass shooting Update: Police are seeking the man responsible for a mass shooting in a Children's center in Nong Bua Lamphu. He was driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plates 6กธ-6499. He is considered armed and very dangerous.#กราดยิงหนองบัวลําภู pic.twitter.com/YkYn5kFl1Z
— Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) October 6, 2022
🚨🇹🇭 #Thailand Mass shooting Update: Police are seeking the man responsible for a mass shooting in a Children's center in Nong Bua Lamphu. He was driving a white Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok plates 6กธ-6499. He is considered armed and very dangerous.#กราดยิงหนองบัวลําภู pic.twitter.com/YkYn5kFl1Z
— Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) October 6, 2022
“The prime minister has expressed his condolences,” a statement from the country’s prime minister said.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.