Baby air ambulance lifted to hospital after serious crash in Greater Manchester

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 18:28
Image - seeker_888/shutterstock
The ‘serious’ road traffic collision was attended immediately by emergency services including an air ambulance and local police. The scene of the crash, Shaftesbury Avenue in Timperley has been closed off following the incident, as reported by Manchester Evening News.
The baby in one of the vehicles involved in the major collision has been taken to Wythenshawe hospital for precuaetionary checks, according to fire crews who had turned up to the scene in two fire engines from Stretford and Withington respectively.
According to MancTraffic twitter, “A560 Shaftesbury Ave Timperley CLOSED from Thorley Lane to Aimson Rd East. Queues on approach and as traffic diverts through Timperley Village on Stockport Rd or on roads hrough Broomwood estate”.
Whilst closures were in place traffic towards Baguley was being diverted around the scene, whilst traffic toward Altrincham was being sent through Broomwood.
The road was reopened at 17:18 after almost 4 hours of closure time and traffic has returned to normal in the area.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
