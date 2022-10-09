Baby air ambulance lifted to hospital after serious crash in Greater Manchester

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 18:28

Image - seeker_888/shutterstock

A baby has been air ambulance lifted to hospital after a ‘serious crash’ occurred in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, this afternoon.

The ‘serious’ road traffic collision was attended immediately by emergency services including an air ambulance and local police. The scene of the crash, Shaftesbury Avenue in Timperley has been closed off following the incident, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

The baby in one of the vehicles involved in the major collision has been taken to Wythenshawe hospital for precuaetionary checks, according to fire crews who had turned up to the scene in two fire engines from Stretford and Withington respectively.

According to MancTraffic twitter, “A560 Shaftesbury Ave Timperley CLOSED from Thorley Lane to Aimson Rd East. Queues on approach and as traffic diverts through Timperley Village on Stockport Rd or on roads hrough Broomwood estate”.

Whilst closures were in place traffic towards Baguley was being diverted around the scene, whilst traffic toward Altrincham was being sent through Broomwood.

The road was reopened at 17:18 after almost 4 hours of closure time and traffic has returned to normal in the area.

