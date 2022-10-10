Renewable energy covers demand in Greece for the first time ever

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 19:53

Crete wind farm - Image Dmitry Rukhlenko / Shutterstock.com

Renewable energy sources have covered 100 per cent of demand in Greece for the first time in the country’s history.

The country’s energy transmission operator IPTO said on Monday, October 10 that renewables had fully covered the country’s electricity requirements for at least five hours on Friday last week.

Power generation from renewable sources is said to have reached a record high of 3,106-megawatt hours at 08 am GMT.

Greece has like most other European countries sought to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and boosting coal mining.

The share of renewables in Greece has risen to 46 per cent of the country’s power mix this year, up from 42 per cent in 2021. Greece-based environmental think-tank The Green Tank, who provided the figures.

They tweeted: “Record of optimism for the country’s transition to clean energy, weaning off fossil fuels & ensuring our energy sufficiency.”

The country is looking to attract around €30 billion to help it upgrade its ageing electricity grid and to double its green capacity. The plan is for renewables to account for around 70 per cent of the country’s energy mix by 2030.

Analysts are optimistic that the country could achieve its goal sooner should funding be available.

The news that renewable energy had covered demand in Greece for the first time will be widely welcomed, as the country seeks to meet its carbon goals and to reduce the costs of energy.

