By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 15:50

BREAKING: Ukraine reportedly launches attack on electrical substation in Russia's Belgorod. Image: BAZA/Telegram

ACCORDING to early reports, a substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, is on fire following an attack from Ukraine. The power has reportedly gone out in the area.

Multiple videos have been shared on Tuesday, October 11 showing a fire at a electrical substation in Russia’s Belgorod after reports of an attack from Ukraine.

More to follow…

