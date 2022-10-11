By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 15:50

BREAKING: Ukraine reportedly launches attack on electrical substation in Russia's Belgorod. Image: BAZA/Telegram

ACCORDING to early reports, a substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, is on fire following an attack from Ukraine. The power has reportedly gone out in the area.

Multiple videos have been shared on Tuesday, October 11 showing a fire at a electrical substation in Russia’s Belgorod after reports of an attack from Ukraine.

In the Belgorod region, in the city of Shebekino, a substation is on fire, the power has gone out in the area – local publics write pic.twitter.com/ORdl2SYgO2 — International Observers Ukraine (@INTobservers) October 11, 2022

More to follow…

