By Chris King • 12 October 2022 • 18:52

Image of a doctor. Credit: Ground Picture/shutterstock.com

A letter was allegedly sent to the heads of medical institutions in the Russian city of St Petersburg advising them that doctors were not allowed to leave the country.

The heads of medical institutions in the Russian city of St. Petersburg recently received letters informing them that doctors were no longer allowed to travel abroad on business trips. Restrictions were also placed on their personal travel.

As reported by fontanka.ru, this correspondence was signed by Dmitry Lisovets, the head of the health committee. A copy of the letter is at the disposal of the editors of the publication.

“Until further notice, the heads and employees of organisations subordinate to the health committee must refrain from business trips to the territory of foreign states, including the territories of the CIS member states,”, reads the letter.

It continued: “Business trips on the territory of foreign states are allowed in exceptional cases and only on behalf of the Governor of St. Petersburg. With regard to private trips outside the territory of the Russian Federation, the requirement to refrain from trips to the territory of foreign states, with the exception of the CIS countries, also remains”.

It was also allegedly reported to Fontanka by doctors and nurses that they were urged in the letter to sign a document confirming that they would not leave the Russian Federation, including the CIS countries.

At the same time, the health committee informed the publication that the letter was advisory in nature and concerned, for the most part, ‘business trips’. It was addressed specifically to institutions subordinate to the committee.

According to the committee, district polyclinics were not able to receive it. In addition, the body called the information about signing a paper ‘not to leave the country’ as ‘amateurish’ of individual institutions.

Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had no position on the proposal not to let men out of the Russian Federation during partial mobilisation.

