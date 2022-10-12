By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 8:37

Shocking discovery as mushroom pickers finds decomposed corpse in Germany's Hannover. Image: Tanja Midgardson/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to shocking reports from Germany on Wednesday, October 12, mushroom pickers discovered a decomposed corpse in the woods in Hannover.

The distressing discovery was actually made by the mushroom pickers in Mecklenheider Forst in Hannover Nordhafen on Tuesday, October 11, however, further details have not been released until October 12.

Initial reports suggest that the dead body of a man was found in Lower Saxony’s capital at around 3 pm between the Mittellandkanal and the A2, according to the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (HAZ).

The body had already begun to decompose and police believe that the body had been in the forest for some time.

According to news38.de, police have not ruled out the possibility that the man had been killed and his body dumped in the woods.

However, investigations into the identity of the man and the cause of his death are ongoing.

