12 October 2022

Pretzel the Lion another victim of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. Image: UAnimals/Facebook

FOLLOWING missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday, October 10, Pretzel the Lion was so panicked by the noises that he tried to escape from his cage and caused himself serious injuries.

A Lion named Pretzel injured his head in a panicked attempt to escape from his cage after a missile attack on Kyiv, as reported on Wednesday, October 12.

The organisation UAnimals, which runs the wildlife park in Kyiv, said: “The injured lion from the “Natalia Popova and UAnimals Wildlife Rescue Center” is recovering.

“Pretzel was injured during the shelling of the capital. We are grateful to everyone who responded to help him. Now the lion is a little better, but he is still nervous.”

It added: “Pretzel’s fate is very difficult. We rescued him from a very small enclosure. The lion has problems with vision, as well as a disturbed psyche, so he was very afraid of the explosions and injured himself.

“As you can see in the video, Pretzel still can not calm down and is very nervous. However, he eats well and in general, he is fine, despite the explosions.

“Currently, the lion lives in the Wildlife Rescue Center temporarily, like most other animals that are rehabilitated here or are waiting for them to be found in institutions closer to their natural environment. Therefore, Pretzel will not live permanently in the centre.

“However, unfortunately, due to some bureaucratic issues, his transportation to the conditions close to the natural environment is a bit delayed.”

“However, we hope that soon he will be running in a rehabilitation centre with spacious enclosures that correspond to natural conditions and good specialists in South Africa. We thank everyone who cares about his fate!” it concluded.

