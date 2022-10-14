News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 14 October 2022 • 15:48

ALTEA CONSERVATOIRE: Now part of the Generalitat network Photo credit: Altea town hall

Making music THE Generalitat has authorised the incorporation of Altea’s Music Conservatoire into the network of professional conservatoires attached to the region’s Department of Education, Culture and Sport. “This will guarantee the continuance of our conservatoire, its teachers and while also extending our educational offer,” Culture councillor Aurora Serrat said.

Fire damage THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), responsible for the Jucar Basin’s waterways, will spend €1.2 million on repairing the damage caused by forest fires in Vall d’Ebo and Beijis (Castellon). Work involves clearing deadfalls, debris and burnt vegetation from streams and gullies and repairing erosion along their banks.

Well-aged THE ANCHOR on Albir’s seafront is hosting an itinerant exhibition featuring wine until November 23. Entitled “3,000 years of Alicante’s wine culture” it has been organised by the Regulatory Committee of Alicante’s Protected Designation of Origin, in collaboration with the Tourism and Commerce department at Alfaz town hall.

Budget dismay The central government’s 2023 Budget plans has excluded provision for new headquarters for Benidorm’s Policia Nacional force. The existing installation, built in the 1970s for 175 officers and now obsolete and inadequate, can no longer provide a “basic, necessary and very important service” lamented Benidorm mayor Toni Perez.

Keeping watch JAVEA’S Proteccion Civil volunteers in Javea kept watch for 2,895 hours between June 1 and October 12, including at night over the August long weekend. Despite several outbreaks inside Javea, all were rapidly extinguished although the volunteers were called on to assist at the Teulada and Vall d’Ebo fires.