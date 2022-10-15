WATCH: First Russian troops arrive in Belarus for Lukashenko and Putin’s “joint regional group forces”

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 11:35

WATCH: Russian troops arrive in Belarus for Lukashenko and Putin's "joint regional group forces". Image: Belarus Ministry of Defence/Telegram

A VIDEO released from the Belarusian Defence Ministry on Saturday, October 15 shows the arrival of the first group of Russian troops in Belarus for the ‘joint regional group of forces’ announced by Lukashenko and Putin last week.

The Belarusian Defence Ministry has published a video of the arrival of the first group of Russian troops in Belarus from the ‘joint regional group of forces’ announced by Lukashenko last week.

Belarus’ Ministry of Defence wrote on Telegram: “The servicemen were warmly welcomed with bread and salt.

“The decision to establish a regional grouping of troops (forces) was taken to strengthen the protection and defence of the state border of the Union State within Belarus. The decision was taken due to the continued activity in the areas bordering with us.”

The Belarusian Defence Ministry has published a video of the arrival of the first group of Russian troops from the 'joint regional group of forces' announced by Lukashenko last week. pic.twitter.com/4tymJBTK0I — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) October 15, 2022

As noted, the leaders of Belarus and Russia Lukashenko and Putin agreed to deploy a joint regional group of troops to Ukraine.

On Monday, October 10, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said: “Due to the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

“This is all in accordance with our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start deploying the Union State grouping.”

“The backbone – I have always talked about this – of this grouping is the army, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. I have to inform you that the formation of this grouping has begun. It has been underway for, I think, two days already. My order was given to us to start forming this group,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.