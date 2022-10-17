City hall installs new water pipes for Orihuela Costa’s Punta Prima (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 13:43
PUNTA PRIMA: New network of waterpipes for domestic supply
Photo credit: Orihuela city hall
The Infrastructure department will soon be starting work in Calle Bergantin as well as the streets between here and Calle Fragata, together with Avenida del Mar and the roads that lie perpendicular to it.
“It is necessary to renew these water pipes as they are made from fibre cement and on average they were installed 30 years ago, increasing the risk of leaks and the need for urgent repairs,” a city hall memorandum explained.
The Infrastructure department is also removing waterpipes of different diameters that have been laid beneath the area’s pavements, explaining that these would not be able to guarantee a reliable flow to hydrants should there be a fire.
The initiative, which is expected to be completed within three months and will cost €149,832, has been 50 per cent financed by the Diputacion provincial council.
