By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 15:11

Woman charged with rape and murder of schoolgirl found inside suitcase in Paris. Credit: Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock.com

A WOMAN has been charged with rape and murder after a schoolgirl, aged 12, was found dead in a suitcase.

Today (October 17), two suspects, a woman, 24, and a man, 43, appeared before a judge in Paris.

Two other people are reportedly being questioned by police in connection with the horrific incident.

The victim, known only as Lola, is reported to have been raped and tortured before being killed.

An official investigation was opened at the weekend for “rape committed with acts of torture and barbarism” and for “the concealing of a corpse”, reports The Guardian.

The main suspect was arrested on Saturday while out with her sister, aged 21. She was allegedly caught on CCTV with the young victim on Friday shortly after she left school.

The woman was later seen by local people pushing a large plastic suitcase.

The victim’s family reported her missing on the same day at around 4pm.

Her mother said: “Lola knows that on Fridays you go straight home because we go to Béthune, the family village, a three-hour drive north of Paris.”

The suitcase containing Lola’s body, which had been tied up, was left in the courtyard of the apartment block where she lived with her family. Her body was discovered by a homeless man later that evening.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday concluded that she had died of asphyxiation.

It is reported that the main suspect is unemployed, living on the streets, and suffering from “psychiatric problems”.

Police say that there appears to be no motivation for the murder.

