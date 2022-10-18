British mum names baby after Covid lockdown and has ‘no regrets’

By Vickie Scullard • 18 October 2022 • 13:56

Jodi Cross, centre, named her baby after the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured with her hair salon work colleagues Claire and Hannah. Credit: Polly's Hair Salon/Facebook.

A BRITISH mum who named her baby after the coronavirus lockdown says she has ‘no regrets’.

Jodi Cross, aged 36, fell pregnant with her second child during the second UK Covid-19 lockdown before giving birth to the baby on November 2021.

Rather than give her a name that tops the list of the most popular monikers, Jodi and her husband Rob decided to name their secondborn something that would represent what was happening at the time.

The couple named her Lockie – after lockdown.

While it was not a positive time for everyone, hairdresser Jodi and her hubby had a different experience. The pair were finally able to get pregnant due to having more time while on furlough.

Jodi, from Bedfordshire, told the Metro: “We had been trying for a year to get pregnant and lockdown meant I was furloughed and Rob was working less.

“I think we just relaxed a bit because we had so much more time than we normally would, and then we found out I was pregnant.

“When she was born there was the new strain of Covid coming about – Omicron – so we knew she’d be a lockdown baby.

“So we named her Lockie for lockdown – we really liked the name, and lockdown was a good time in our lives because it was so relaxing.”

Jodi Cross fell pregnant with her daughter during the second Coronavirus lockdown, and named her baby 'Lockie'.https://t.co/lYD4AMmoyP — Metro (@MetroUK) October 18, 2022

Jodi says that she has “no regrets” about her choice of name, stressing that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a good time for the family.

“People might not like the name, but I don’t care what they think,” she said.

“We know lots of people didn’t enjoy lockdown, but for us, it was a good time. We actually had the best time in lockdown.

“With both of us being home, we had no worries and found it really relaxing.

“We named her after a good time, not a bad one.”

When asked about what other people think, Jodi said that no one as yet has said anything cruel to her face.

She adds: “People might not like the name, but I don’t care what they think.

“You never know, other people might hear our story now – and next year it might be the most popular baby name.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.