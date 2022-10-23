By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 14:20

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Witness 'heard 5 shots and saw men flee' in suspected shooting in Mijas. The scene of the incident, Sunday afternoon.

A witness to the shooting incident in the Doña Lola area of Mijas Costa said they ‘heard 5 shots and saw men flee’.

Update 23 October 14.20 – Witness ‘heard five shots’ and ‘saw two men flee on a motorbike’

A witness to a suspected shooting in Mijas Costa said that he heard five shots before seeing two men flee on a motorbike.

He says he was in the kitchen at the time of the incident, with police attending the scene of the Doña Lola urbanisation, in Calahonda, 10 minutes later.

While most locals were reluctant to comment, Christo from Meson Dona Lola exclusively told Euro Weekly News: “I heard 5 shots while I was in the kitchen. Two men drove away on a motorbike before the police arrived 10 minutes after. It was obviously drugs-related”.

It is reported that a 20-year-old man of Moroccan origin was shot yesterday, 22 October. Police are yet to confirm any details related to the apparent shooting. The scene was eerily quiet this afternoon with no sign of a police cordon or any disturbance.

Update: 23 October 11am – There have been reports that a 20-year-old man of Moroccan origin was shot in Mijas yesterday, 22 October, in the Calahonda area, inside the Doña Lola urbanisation. Reports from Ultima Hora say that the man is in a very serious condition and being treated for three bullet wounds at the Costa del Sol Hospital.

The victim had multiple police records and no arrests have been made yet in regard to the incident. The Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil of Mijas is in charge of the investigation.

Original 22 October 23:48: There have been reports on social media this evening, Saturday, October 22, of gunshots being heard in the Doña Lola area of Mijas Costa, in Malaga province.

A video posted on Facebook shows a large police presence in the area, with one user claiming to have heard five gunshots. Another user said a person was shot three times in the parking area at the front of the complex.

There is no information at this time regarding who, or how many persons were involved in the incident, nor to the condition of whoever was allegedly shot.

Doña Lola is located alongside the main coastal N340 motorway, on the beachside of the Calahonda region of the Costa del Sol. It is a strip that comprises a number of bars and restaurants on two levels, along with a timeshare resort.

It has a parking area at the front, which is where the shooting incident is believed to have occurred according to the reports from users on social media.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

