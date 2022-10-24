By Matthew Roscoe • 24 October 2022 • 15:03

Iranian forces NOT in Crimea and drones from Iran NOT being used by Russia says Foreign Ministry. Image: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanan has reportedly denied claims that Iran’s forces are currently in Crimea and that Russia has not been supplied with Iranian drones.

Iran has denied claims that Iranian forces are in Crimea and also said that Iranian drones were not being used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

“We deny information about the presence of Iranian forces in Crimea. This information is being spread by the media to divert attention from the West’s destructive role in the war in Ukraine,” Kanani said on Monday, October 24.

He also again rejected accusations of drones being sent to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine, as reported by TASS.

“America and Europe, by provocative actions, created the conditions that led to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and now they are blaming Iran by spreading false information,” Kanani added.

“We are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and are not an arms exporter to either side.”

He added: “The relationship between Iran and Russia is a comprehensive relationship in various fields, developing and based on the interests of the two countries, and they do not contradict any international rules.

“Countries are free to develop their own relationship based on their own interests.”

On October 16, it was reported that Iran strengthened its allegiance with Russia by sending the country drones and missiles to bolster its arsenal as it continues its attack on Ukraine.

US and allied security officials said at the time that the attack drones and Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles were intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions, according to the Washington Post.

Intelligence shared with Ukraine and the US revealed Iran’s plan to prepare its very first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles and “dozens” of additional Mohajer-6s and a larger number of Shahed-136s.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an official statement at the time: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine.

“We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war.”

This echoed the statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani on October 3, who said the reports about drones being delivered to Russia were “baseless”.

But a Ukrainian official told the Washington Post that the Kyiv government “has been briefed on the evidence behind the new intelligence”.

