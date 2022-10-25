By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 19:30

Northern Philippines struck by huge 6.5 magnitude earthquake

A huge earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude has hit the northern Philippines region of Luzon.

According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake measuring 6.5-magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Luzon region of northern Philippines late on Tuesday, October 25. Speaking to reporters, local seismologist Charm Villamil said: “We are expecting damage here”. The strong quake was accompanied at intervals by smaller ones on either side of it.

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 25 October 2022 – 10:59 PM

Magnitude = 6.4

Depth = 011 km

Location = 17.79°N, 120.66°E – 009 km N 33° W of Lagayan (Abra)https://t.co/fiZkTeC10N pic.twitter.com/KiiMaTVjFO — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 25, 2022

Described as a tectonic tremor, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it occurred at around 10:59pm local time. Its epicentre was located near the upland town of Dolores, at a depth of 28km. The nearby town of Tineg in Abra province was shaken by the quake said state seismologists.

Aftershocks may occur added Phivolcs, who pointed out that no tsunami warning had been issued. Movement of Intensity 5 (strong), was reported in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, while moderately strong Intensity 4 tremors were felt in Baguio City, as reported by cnnphilippines.com.

