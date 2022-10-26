BREAKING: Putin leads training to deliver “massive nuclear strike” in response to any dirty bomb attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 13:37

RUSSIA state media released pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin watching on as the country undertook nuclear weapons training on Wednesday, October 26.

Putin led training in Russia as the country appears to have announced plans to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to any enemies to “dirty bomb” attacks.

Under the leadership of the Russian president, practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place on October 26.

“Airborne cruise missiles were launched using TU-95MS aircraft. Launches of the Yars ICBM from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and of the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea were carried out at the Kura test site in Kamchatka,” the Kremlin said.

“The tasks envisaged during the training of strategic deterrence forces have been fulfilled in full, with all the missiles reaching their targets, confirming their specified characteristics.”

The Russian government also noted that the exercise was designed to check the level of training of Russia’s military command.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia’s “Strategic Deterrence Forces have held a training exercise under President Vladimir Putin to conduct a massive nuclear strike in response to a nuclear strike by an enemy.”

He added: “Comrade Commander-in-Chief, in accordance with the training plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a training exercise on the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is being held under your leadership, during which the tasks of a massive nuclear strike by the strategic offensive forces in response to a nuclear strike by the enemy will be practised.”

As noted, the training follows accusations made by Russia that Ukraine was preparing a dirty bomb in order to detonate in its own country and blame it on the Russian leader.

