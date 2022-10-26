This is why the Dogeliens Pre-Sale is generating strong buy signals alongside Dogecoin and Elrond

By EWN • 26 October 2022 • 11:14

Dogeliens (DOGET) plans to merge the hype from multiple crypto industries to create a valuable pre-sale product.

The metaverse and gaming finance (GameFi) markets have reached more than $8 billion in market capitalisation. By combining this with investments received by the meme and non-fungible token (NFT) markets, the Dogeliens (DOGET) token has the potential to be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022.

This article will discuss why many crypto market investors flock to the Dogeliens (DOGET) pre-sale and why it could prove a worthy long-term cryptocurrency investment.

Bridging Multiple Crypto Markets with Dogeliens

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a metaverse project leveraging the hype of the non-fungible and the metaverse token markets. By introducing gaming utility to its native crypto token, the Dogeliens (DOGET) platform offers a unique addition to the cryptocurrency market with the potential to offer the highest returns.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is building an interactive shared metaverse comprising a play-to-earn game and an online marketplace where players can trade digital assets to customise their Dogeliens non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Dogeliens (DOGET) token will be the native medium of exchange and store of value in the Dogeliens (DOGET) ecosystem and will facilitate trade between users of the platform.

Furthermore, the Dogeliens (DOGET) token will grant holders access to the crypto learning academy. The Dogeliens (DOGET) academy will provide free basic educational materials and crypto learning resources to train every member.

Lastly, the Dogeliens (DOGET) token will be used in a charity drive, as 3% of all the transactions made on the network will be collected and a portion sent to underprivileged communities worldwide.

The Dogeliens (DOGET) token is currently available in its ongoing pre-sale, with a 6% pre-sale bonus applicable on every purchase. Also, participants of the ongoing third presale stage are entitled to up to a 22% bonus on every purchase, depending on the cryptocurrency used.

Dogecoin: Leaving a legacy in the Meme Market

The Dogecoin (DOGE) community is focused on building a safe and fun environment where global crypto users can conduct financial transactions without fear of censorship or losing assets due to fraud or government intervention.

Incidentally, Dogecoin (DOGE) was created using code obtained from a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain as a light-hearted parody of the cryptocurrency. However, unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism uses a less intensive hashing algorithm in its crypto mining process.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Scrypt consensus algorithm is designed for use on everyday computer hardware and enables multiple cryptocurrencies to be mined at once. Thus, Dogecoin (DOGE) is used for micropayments during tipping or fundraising.

Due to its huge community and values, the Dogecoin (DOGE) token’s price has seen a meteoric increase since its launch in 2013. The Dogecoin (DOGE) token is currently the only meme coin among the top ten most valuable cryptocurrencies according to market capitalisation, per CoinMarketCap.

Elrond Is the Number One Sharding Protocol

Elrond (EGLD) is the native crypto token of the Elrond project, a decentralized blockchain platform that offers a solution to making fast transactions without compromising security and scalability.

The Elrond (EGLD) blockchain supports smart contracts and promotes the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) on its network. In addition, the Elrond (EGLD) platform employs the sharding process, a computational method of distributing the workload among computer nodes.

Elrond (EGLD) is the first platform in the blockchain crypto industry to implement sharding on all three levels, i.e., transaction, network, and state.

The Elrond (EGLD) token powers this ecosystem, as it is used for paying transaction fees on the network and is paid to acquire staking and governance rights. Blockchain developers also use the coin to pay for executing code on the network.

Hence, Elrond’s (EGLD) price is expected to soar as more nodes join its extensive network.

Conclusion

The latest crypto market news shows that the Dogeliens (DOGET) pre-sale is creating a buzz in the cryptocurrency market due to its attractive potential to members of different crypto markets.

So, why not join millions of early investors and add this remarkable cryptocurrency to your portfolio to recover from the recent crypto collapse?

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

