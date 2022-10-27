Computer networks of parliaments in Poland and Slovakia paralyzed by cyberattacks

By Chris King • 27 October 2022 • 18:50

Image of what a computer hacker could look like. Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com

Cyberattacks have paralyzed the computer networks of the parliaments of both Poland and Slovakia.

Parliamentary authorities in Poland and Slovakia have reported cyberattacks taking place today, Thursday, October 27. The attacks have subsequently brought down the voting system in Slovakia’s legislature.

A statement from the Polish Senate read: “The attack was multi-directional, including from inside the Russian Federation”. It is being speculated that the attacks came as a result of the Polish Senate voting on Wednesday 26 to declare Russia to be a terrorist state commented Tomasz Grodzki, a speaker for the Senate.

Speaking with AFP, Gabor Grendel, the Slovak parliament’s deputy speaker informed them that: “Parliament’s entire computer network has been paralysed”.

He added: “Around 11 am local time we were about to vote when the head of our administrative department informed us there has been a cyberattack on the IT system of the parliament. Therefore, the parliamentary session was interrupted”.

The attack made it impossible for lawmakers to vote on several bills after all the phone lines and computers went off Grendel explained.

Boris Kollar, a speaker from the Slovak parliament said: “We have not identified the source of this problem, our technicians are solving it”, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

