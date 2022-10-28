By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 19:05

Arsenal star Pablo Mari revealed how he witnessed one person die right in front of him during the mass stabbing incident in a shopping centre near the city of Milan in Italy.

UPDATE: Friday, October 28 at 7pm

Speaking from his hospital bed, Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari told the Italian press yesterday, Thursday, October 27, that he felt lucky to be alive. “Today I was lucky, because I saw a person die in front of me”, he said.

According to Sky Italy, a cashier working in the Carrefour supermarket where the incident occurred lost his life as the result of a knife attack by a 46-year-old man who is now in police custody.

Mari and his wife were shopping in the supermarket at the time, with the defender suffering a non-serious stab wound to his back. The footballer is said to be awaiting surgery. He is on loan at Serie A club Monza, who have asked for their upcoming match against Bologna to be postponed.

BREAKING: Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari – who was stabbed in an attack in Italy – says he and his family are "all fine despite the circumstances".https://t.co/z7DifO5rB2 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TYOYagzdsT — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 28, 2022

UPDATE: Thursday, October 27 at 9:58pm

One person has reportedly died from the stab wounds they received in the stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Milan in Italy this evening, Thursday, October 27, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Monza’s on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is said to be conscious and stable in Niguarda Hospital. He was among four males- ranging in age from 28 to 80 – who sustained serious stab wounds in the knife attack, one of who has since passed away. A cashier at the Carrefour supermarket was reportedly airlifted to Rozzano.

Two females were also injured in the incident, both of whom are said to be in a less serious condition.

Adriano Galliani, the manager of Monza reportedly visited his player in the hospital, accompanied by the team’s coach, Raffaele Palladino. “I just found out, I know Edu has been in touch with his family… he’s in hospital, he seems to be ok. Hopefully, he’s ok”, said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on hearing the news from Milan.

Thursday, October 27 at 8:29pm

Three people are reported to be in a serious condition following a mass stabbing incident that occurred this evening, Thursday, October 27, in a shopping centre near Milan in Italy. According to Italian media reports, a total of five persons were injured in the attack, with a suspect arrested and taken into custody.

Pablo Mari, Arsenal’s Spanish defender, currently on loan at Serie A club Monza, is said to be among those who suffered injuries, according to getfootballnewsitaly.com.

There is no further information on the condition of the footballer, although it is reported that he was hospitalised, along with the other victims.

In a Milan shopping center, a stabbing occurred to former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari. He was one of six people who were stabbed by a patient with mental health issues and is currently in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/rVwKYFQZwy — EUPHORIA SPORT (@euphoria_sport) October 27, 2022

The incident took place at the Milanofiori shopping centre in Assago early this evening. A 46-year-old male allegedly stole goods from the Carrefour supermarket in the shopping centre which led to his stabbing five individuals. The assailant is thought to suffer from mental health issues.

🚨#BREAKING: At least five people have been injured in a mass stabbing in a shopping center near #Milan. Three of them are in serious condition. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) October 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

