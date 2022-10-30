By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 20:09

Russian President Vladimir Putin could actually be dead and is using at least three body doubles a Ukrainian spy claimed.

According to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, a Ukrainian spy who is the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vladimir Putin could well be dead. Speaking today, Sunday, October 30, with the Mail on Sunday, Budanov claimed that the Russian President might be using three body doubles who have undergone plastic surgery to imitate him in public events.

“We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know. They all had plastic surgery to look alike. The big question is whether the real Putin still exists. The one thing that gives these body doubles away is their height. It’s visible in videos and pictures. Also gesturing, body language, and earlobes, since they are unique for every person”.

The spy chief told the news outlet that a change in the Kremlin was eventually inevitable. He also added that he hopes the British Government will continue to support his country in both economic and political senses.

“We are very grateful for the assistance your government is providing. We hope the UK will not only continue political, economic, and military support, but increase it. We are in acute need of air defence systems”, he stressed, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

There have been constant rumours of 70-year-old Putin’s ill health. Just last week, Jason Jay Smart, a correspondent for the Kyiv Post claimed that signs of intravenous chemotherapy cancer treatment were visible on Putin’s hands when he was shown on Russian news feeds during a public appearance.

“Videos released by Russian Government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin. For the same event, the Kremlin released two videos: One with tons of watermarks – making the hand harder to see – and the other without any shot of his hand”, he tweeted, accompanied by screenshots of the president.

