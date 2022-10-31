By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 9:36

WATCH: Huge fire rips through oil refinery in Erbil, Iraq. Credit: Erbil Civil Defence/Facebook.

THIS is the moment that a huge fire ripped through an oil refinery in Erbil, Iraq.

The blaze broke out today, Monday morning, in an oil refinery in Erbil’s Qushtapa sub-district, according to official accounts.

The Erbil Civil Defence posted a live video of the fire engulfing the refinery shortly after 10am local time as emergency services attempted to extinguish the flames.

The video shows the flames dancing above the steel drums in the plant, with smoke billowing into the sky.

Another video was posted on Twitter, crediting the Erbil Civil Defence, adding that despite the magnitude of the fire, “no casualties have been reported”.

RawNews1st tweeted: “BREAKING: #Erbil Huge fire broke out in an oil refinery in Erbil’s Qushtapa sub-district, no casualties have been reported Source {Erbil Civil Defence}.”

