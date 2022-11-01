Russia attacks Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants and other critical infrastructure

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 0:19

Image of the Dnipro HPP. Credit: Google maps - Павел Бондаренко

Hydroelectric power plants and other critical Ukrainian infrastructure have been hit by Russian attacks.

According to reports from Ukrainian and Russian publications, with reference to local residents,

explosions occurred today, Monday, October 31, at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant dam in Zaporizhzhia and also at the Navadnestrov HPP in the Odesa region.

Russian invaders likely hit the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia, the fifth largest Ukrainian plant. (The video has been posted on Russian channels) pic.twitter.com/Cg1fzWgPrI — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) October 31, 2022

There have also been reports of an explosion at the Kramianchutka HPP, as the Russian military ramps up its attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure, as reported by nashaniva.com.





Uladzimir Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, reported two strikes hitting critical infrastructure facilities in the city. As a result of these attacks, some parts of the Ukrainian capital were left without electricity, and some areas were also left without any water supply.

The head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinyagubav, said attacks had been launched on the city of Kharkiv and the region. “The enemy launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Chuguev districts. Previously, with missiles of the Z-300 complex, launched from Belgorod”, he reported.

Critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia were also shelled by the Russian military forces. Presumably, the missiles were fired from planes. Power outages are possible in the city, reported Alexander Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya ABA. Cherkasy, Vinnytsia Oblast, and Poltava were also shelled.



___________________________________________________________

