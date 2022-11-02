By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 12:06

Russia resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal after receiving sufficient guarantees. Image: Ievgen Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA has announced that it will renew its participation in the Ukraine grain deal after receiving sufficient guarantees, as reported on Wednesday, November 2.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Russia is resuming its participation in the Istanbul food deal – currently more popularly dubbed the Ukraine grain deal – as it has received sufficient guarantees.

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA said that the “suspension of the agreement became known last weekend following Kyiv’s terrorist attack on the Black Sea Fleet ships and civilian vessels in Sevastopol waters.”

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed a package of two documents in Istanbul on July 22.

The first memorandum deals with the UN’s commitment to lift restrictions on exports of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to world markets. The second defines an algorithm for exporting Ukrainian grain from ports on the Black Sea. This package deal is aimed at ensuring global food security.

President Putin said: “It is imperative to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances of Kyiv’s attack & have Ukraine provide real guarantees of strict compliance with Istanbul Agreements, especially of not using humanitarian corridor for military purposes.

“Only then will it be possible to review the resumption of work within the Black Sea Initiative.”

President #Putin: Only then will it be possible to review the resumption of work within the #BlackSeaInitiative. 2/2 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) November 2, 2022

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence mocked Russia regarding the grain deal via a post on Twitter.

“Eight months have passed from “winning the war in three days” to “the need for assurances of safety for the Russian Black Sea fleet”.”

Eight months have passed from “winning the war in three days" to "the need for assurances of safety for the russian Black Sea fleet". — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 1, 2022

