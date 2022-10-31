Russia suspends the movement of ships along the Ukrainian grain corridor

By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 19:36

Image of a grain shipment. Credit: Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

The movement of ships along the Ukrainian grain corridor has been suspended by the Russian Defence Ministry.

As reported this evening, Monday, October 31, by TASS news agency, Russia has suspended the movement of ships along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative.

The Russian Defence Ministry reportedly stated that until the situation regarding the so-called terrorist acts committed by Ukraine against warships and civilian ships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol is clarified, the corridor will remain closed to traffic.

“Until the situation around the terrorist acts committed by Ukraine on October 29 against warships and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, traffic along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative has been suspended” the agency informed.

“The movement of vessels along the security corridor is unacceptable since the Ukrainian leadership and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use it to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation”, the Russian Defence Ministry statement detailed.

It is impossible to guarantee the safety of any object in the grain corridor until Kyiv stops using it for military purposes, the Defence Ministry added. It stressed that Russia is not withdrawing from the ‘Black Sea Initiative’, but is temporarily suspending the agreements.

“We count on the assistance of an international organisation (probably meaning the UN) in obtaining guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports, identified in the interests of exporting agricultural products, to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation”, continued the statement.

“Taking into account the fact that the signing of the agreement – an initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from the ports of Ukraine – and its implementation, were carried out through the mediation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, we brought our position to him and the UN Security Council”, the statement concluded.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.