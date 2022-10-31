Kremlin calls grain deal without Russia’s participation ‘risky and dangerous’

By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 17:48

Image of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Any grain deal without the involvement of Russia is ‘risky and dangerous’ said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, Monday, October 31, that any deal to export grain from the ports of Ukraine without the participation of Russia is hardly feasible. His comments came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to continue the implementation of the ‘grain deal’ without the participation of Moscow.

“In conditions when Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a different character: much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed”, said Peskov.

According to Peskov, the actions of Ukraine led to threats against the agreement. “You see the actions of the Ukrainian side, you see that these actions by the Ukrainian side were always going to disrupt this deal. It was going to undermine the atmosphere of security and guaranteed security”, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Journalists also asked the president’s press secretary whether the food deal had been derailed. “Contacts continue with the Turkish side, as well as with the UN, through the diplomatic and other departments”, Peskov replied, as reported by gazeta.ru.

However, he could not answer the question of what conditions, in Moscow’s opinion, must be met in order to renew the agreement. “I’m not ready to answer this question yet, it’s not easy”, Peskov told them.

He also drew attention to the fact that Russia is ready at its own expense to compensate African countries for the falling volumes of grain supplied. “How this will be done is a complex issue, not an easy one, and it has yet to be worked out”, he said.

Earlier, Erdogan said that work on the grain deal will continue, despite the fact that Moscow has suspended participation in it. “Turkey will continue to make efforts within the framework of the grain deal, despite the doubts that Russia has”, Anadolu quoted him as saying.

___________________________________________________________

