By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 17:19

Ben Shephard pays tribute to Tipping Point contestant Rav who died before his episode aired on TV. Image: Tipping Point/Twitter

FOLLOWING the airing of the UK TV show Tipping Point on Wednesday, November 2, presenter Ben Shephard took to social media to announce that contestant Rav had tragically passed away.

Ben Shephard wrote on Twitter: “Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love.”

Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love. pic.twitter.com/3nhPRspblR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 2, 2022

The Tipping Point Twitter account said on Wednesday, November 2: “After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav’s family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”

After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav’s family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies. pic.twitter.com/etwPuIiHzq — Tipping Point (@TippingPointITV) November 2, 2022

Sadly, the same happened back in May when a Tipping Point contestant died before the episode she was featured in aired.

ITV Tipping Point contestant Cath, a retired school bus driver from Bolton passed away before the show aired on Wednesday, May 4.

