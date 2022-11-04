Juan Carlos’ ex-mistress opens up about secret relationship with the former King of Spain

By Vickie Scullard • 04 November 2022 • 13:14

Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain pictured in May 2022. Credit: Imax Press/Shutterstock.com.

Juan Carlos’ ex-mistress Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein has opened up about their five-year relationship in an explosive new podcast.

The 57-year-old, also known as Corinna Larsen, says in the eight-episode series the former King of Spain called her 10 times a day at work and used a fake name to keep their relationship secret.

Speaking about her relationship with Juan Carlos I, she tells the podcast: “He called me ten times a day and sent me flowers and letters.”

The Danish businesswoman said that she felt “married” to Juan Carlos, 84, during their relationship and described him as the “husband of [her] heart”, The Times reports.

Describing him as “funny and quite persistent”, she admitted she was happy to carry on their affair because she “felt like his wife” even though she knew he was seeing multiple other women behind his wife Queen Sofia’s back.

Corinna Larsen lanzará un podcast sobre su relación con el rey Juan Carlos I a puertas del juicio por acoso en Londres https://t.co/p1W26MIQkB #NDigital pic.twitter.com/KBK86V4lPG — N Digital (@nuriapiera) November 2, 2022

However, it was less than perfect, with Corinna branding the former king “one of the biggest seducers in the royal world”, adding that he “was not only leading a double life but a fivefold life”.

The series, entitled Corinna and the King, will follow their relationship from the start and investigate how it eventually played a key part in Juan Carlos’ abdication in 2014, allowing his son to become king Felipe VI.

In the narrative, Corinna claims that Juan Carlos confessed to her that his marriage to Queen Sofía was “only to maintain the image”.

“It is a marriage only in image and they had long since stopped spending time together when they were not in public. Their relationship had begun with flirting between cousins ​​​​​​​​on a yacht,” she says in the podcast.

She speaks about how they met at the La Garganta farm in southern Spain, and that she called the La Angorilla hunting lodge “mi casita'” which was provided by her former lover.

She describes how Juan Carlos fell in love with her when he met her and got a second date with her with the excuse of talking about hunting rifles.

She adds that he code-named himself “Mr. Sumer” when he used to call her so that no one knew who he was.

Corinna also tells in her podcast that Juan Carlos developed an unhealthy obsession with wealth and riches, which she claims was caused by the death of his younger brother and the economic difficulties of his family during adolescence.

“There’s something disturbing about him and quite ruthless,” she adds, recounting her version of how their relationship deteriorated.

“Imagine that the person who claims to love your children and that you are the love of his life, involves you in a criminal investigation,” she concludes.

Launching next week, the series, created by journalist Bradley Hope, is likely to coincide with Corinna’s High Court case against Juan Carlos for alleged harassment and spying.

